All the Details on Sammi ''Sweetheart'' Giancola's Engagement Ring

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is showing off the diamond that sealed the deal.

Sammi took to Instagram to reveal the stunning engagement ring that her boyfriend, Christian Biscardi, had custom made for the occasion.

To get the engagement ring of Sammi's dreams, Christian turned to Paul Cozzi III of Cozzi Jewelers, which is a family owned and operated jewelers that specializes in custom made fine jewelry and diamond engagement rings.

While the piece of jewelry definitely raises the bar for all baubles to come, Paul Cozzi III is revealing all the details about the ring to E! News exclusively. "[Christian] picked a princess cut diamond, which is a square brilliant, a little over 2 carats in the center," the jeweler shares. "The rest of the stones in ring are all round brilliant cuts, all G color (near colorless diamond) and VS2 clarity."

Even more impressive is the "custom made platinum mounting, with a square double cushion halo."