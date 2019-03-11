Why Shawn Booth Needs—and Deserves—to Be the Next Bachelor

Attention any and all producers of Bachelor Nation: We may have just found your next leading man.

As Colton Underwood prepares to deliver his final rose this week, speculations continues as to which lucky lady will become The Bachelorette.

But we here at E! News are looking even further into the future.

Perhaps it's never too early to start talking about who will be named the next Bachelor. May we present a case for the newly single Shawn Booth?

At 31 years young, the businessman and BOOTHCAMP gym founder first grabbed the attention of ladies across the country when he appeared on season 11 of The Bachelorette where he won over Kaitlyn Bristowe's heart.