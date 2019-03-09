Slippers You Can Actually Wear Outside

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Mar. 9, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Slippers That Are Basically Shoes

Slippers are a godsend, aren't they? 

We have a few pairs, and there's no such thing as too many. But the problem is that most of them can't really go outside. We're not against wearing them in public, it's just that from a practical standpoint you'll basically ruin them if you step outdoors. Well not if they have shoe-like sole, you won't. 

So whether you're just walking your dog or running to the drugstore, these are all options we're fans of. 

E-Comm: Slippers That Are Basically Shoes

UGG Women's Slide Slipper

BUY IT: $87 at Amazon

E-Comm: Slippers That Are Basically Shoes

EMU Australia Women's Slippers Mayberry Sheepskin Slipper

BUY IT: $60 at Amazon

E-Comm: Slippers That Are Basically Shoes

Sorel Nakiska Slide II Slippers

BUY IT: $70 $52.50 at Shopbop

Article continues below

E-Comm: Slippers That Are Basically Shoes

Minnetonka Sheepskin Ankle Boot

BUY IT: $68 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Slippers That Are Basically Shoes

Soludos Whistler Cozy Boots

BUY IT: $159 $111 at Shopbop

E-Comm: Slippers That Are Basically Shoes

Pedro Garcia Jan Slip On Sneakers

BUY IT: $550 $220 at Shopbop

Article continues below

E-Comm: Slippers That Are Basically Shoes

M&F Western Slide

BUY IT: $25 at Zappos

E-Comm: Slippers That Are Basically Shoes

UGG Andi Pompom Slipper

BUY IT: $48 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Slippers That Are Basically Shoes

UGG Women's Cozette Slipper

BUY IT: $80 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Slippers That Are Basically Shoes

UGG Women's W Fluff Yeah Wedge Sandal

BUY IT: $67 at Amazon

E-Comm: Slippers That Are Basically Shoes

UGG Women's W Joni

BUY IT: $40 at Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Style , Life/Style , Fashion , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chicago West, Kim Kardashian

Chicago West Is a Mini Fashionista While Walking in Kim Kardashian's Heels

Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney Dishes on the Duchess' Fashion Influence

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Sizzles in a Completely Sheer Leopard Print Catsuit and Her Outfit Is as Wild as You Think

Chanel, Models Crying, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Chanel Show Draws Tears on the Runway After Karl Lagerfeld's Death

Brie Larson

Brie Larson Dazzles at Captain Marvel Premiere: See More of Her Best Looks

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, The Cut's How I Get It Done Event 2019

Snooki Debuts Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet: See More Moments From Her 3rd Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit to Announce Mystery Brand ''Poosh''

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.