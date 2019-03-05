How Travis Scott Is Making Kylie Jenner Feel ''More Confident'' in Their Relationship

Travis Scott is doing everything in his power to earn back Kylie Jenner's trust.

In recent days, reports emerged that the makeup mogul and rapper got in a heated argument over rumors of infidelity on Travis' part. The "Sicko Mode" performer has strongly denied all accusations of cheating or fighting and, a source tells E! News, he is going above and beyond to prove his loyalty to the Kylie Cosmetics founder. "He has been bending over backwards to prove his love and erase any doubts she has," the source shares. "For Travis to cancel a show and then delete his Instagram meant a lot to Kylie."

And it appears his actions are paying off since the insider shares that they are still together, despite the drama. The source adds, "The way Travis has reacted definitely helped Kylie feel a little better and more confident."