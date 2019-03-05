See Lady Gaga Transform Into a "Living Doll" for V Magazine

Nobody works a photo shoot quite like Lady Gaga.

Straight off of her unforgettable award season that included Grammy and Oscar wins, the music superstar had the opportunity to cover V Magazine's March issue.

And while the publication has had the privilege of serving as Lady Gaga's canvas for a decade, this was extra special.

For this shoot, Jean-Paul Goude was able to photograph the A-list star for her 25th V cover.

"We tried to turn Gaga into a living doll, a living icon, like the figurines that people collect and put on their mantelpiece, but life size," Jean shared with the publication.