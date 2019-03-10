Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin—Ranked

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Mar. 10, 2019 3:00 AM
Every now and then, dry skin happens to us all.
The worst thing you can do is nothing at all, and the best thing is to invest in a good moisturizer. But quality matters. You can't just pick up any old formula and hope it does the trick. Depending on what skin type you have and personal preferences (do you like it lightweight or a thick balm?), select carefully.
We've tried 'em all and there are a lot of winners out there. For the dry skin saviors we swear by, keep scrolling!
The key ingredient here is hyaluronic acid, which retains over 1,000 times its weight in water. What that means for you: Insanely hydrated skin when you need it the most.
If you're acne prone or just looking for an oil-free option, this one's got a cult following for a reason: it works.
If you take a holistic approach to skincare, this just launched one is made with high-performance prebiotic ingredients to help you glow from the inside out.
You know how eating your Omegas 3, 6 and 9s helps improve your skin? This is like that, but in skincare form.
This derm-approved water gel formula is packed with hyaluronic acid, so extremely hydrating, and at a price point you can't beat.
This hydrating oil-free water gel comes from one of our favorite science-backed brands. So when they say it locks moisture for up to five days, we believe 'em.
For mature skin, this overnight honey-infused balm is a game-changer. The $20 price tag makes it even sweeter.
For the clean beauty lovers, this rich formula contains Rose Quartz Crystals, which increase circulation and collagen production for dewy skin ASAP.
If you're looking for something lightweight but super nourishing, this whipped formula has won a handful of best beauty awards.
For a luxury skincare experience that the celebs swear by, this is the holy grail product you need to try.
This best-selling cream is beloved by men and women because it's a no-fuss formula with lasting 24-hour hydration.
This anti-aging moisturizer is ideal for all skin types and comes from one of the top celeb experts in the biz. The silk-like formula goes a long way, so it's well worth the price.
