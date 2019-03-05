SEASON PREMIERE
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Skate Past Any Drama at Birthday Party

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019

Khloe Kardashian

Let the good times roll!

As Kylie Jenner kicked off a brand-new week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to have some fun with her closest family and friends.

How does a private roller skating party sound for a Monday night?

E! News has learned the businesswoman organized a celebration for her assistant Victoria Villarroel's birthday at Skateland in Northridge, Calif.

As seen on Instagram Stories, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner joined in on the fun that also included special guests Tyler the Creator, Fai Khandra, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Tiffany Sorya.

"All of the sisters seemed to be in great moods and were all laughing and having fun together while skating," a source shared with E! News. "They all took turns holding each other's hands. Kourtney and Khloe were by each other's sides a majority of the night."

We're told Kendall and Tyler The Creator hung out like best friends as Kim Kardashian was traveling to Paris. "They were holding hands and pushing each other on the rink," our source added.

The night also included a huge cake where guests sang "Happy Birthday" to Victoria.

It's safe to say the evening was a nice diversion from all the headlines Kylie and Khloe have experienced in recent days thanks to the drama surrounding Jordyn Woods.

While the sisters move forward with their busy lives and careers, Khloe is also giving fans a sense into her mindset.

On Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a few quotes that raised a few eyebrows with fans.

"Happy new week everybody. A quick reminder that you gotta believe you deserve it," she shared before revealing a separate quote. "Don't quit. Someone is prating for you and you will make it through this. God is on your side."

