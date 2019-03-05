The Good Fight Season 3 First Look Photos Are Here to Remind You Law Can Get Dirty

Diane Lockhart's fight is just getting started. E! News has your exclusive first look at The Good Fight season three's stunning new gallery photos featuring series stars Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, Cush Jumbo and more.

The new season of The Good Fight picks up where season two left off. Diane Lockhart is still struggling to find her place in a world she thinks has gone crazy. At odds with the Trump administration, Diane…joins the resistance. But is the resistance all that sane?