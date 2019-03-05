Shannen Doherty Pays Tribute to Beverly Hills, 90210 Co-Star Luke Perry

Shannen Doherty can't believe her friend is gone.

One day after E! News confirmed Luke Perry had died after suffering a stroke, one of his closest co-stars is paying tribute to the talented actor.

In an Instagram post, Shannen shared a carousel of photos with a heartfelt message to the father of two.

"Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me," Shannen shared on social media. "I'm struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives."

She added, "Processing this is impossible right now."