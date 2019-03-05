Why Kevin Jonas' Daughter Had Beef With Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra had a "rough" first meeting with Kevin Jonas' youngest daughter, Valentina.

During the Jonas Brothers' appearance on The Late Late Show on Monday night, Kevin, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas opened up about their personal lives. While chatting with James Corden, the brothers dished about Joe's upcoming wedding to Sophie Turner and Nick's recent wedding to Priyanka. The late-night host also asked Kevin if his two daughters "approve" of the new additions to the Jonas family.

"They definitely do now," Kevin shared. "At first it was a little rough going for my youngest daughter Valentina."

Kevin went on to explain that his 2-year-old is "very connected" to Nick.