Chanel Show Draws Tears on the Runway After Karl Lagerfeld's Death

There was one very special man missing from Chanel's show—and his absence was visibly felt.

The fashion industry suffered a great loss last month when Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic designer at the helm of Chanel and Fendi, passed away at the age of 85. Chanel carried on with its ready-to-wear fall-winter 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday at the Grand Palais, where the runway was transformed into a winter wonderland to evoke what the brand described as a "bright winter's day."

Many familiar faces attended the snowy show, including Penélope Cruz and Cara Delevingne, who strutted the catwalk in the new designs. Meanwhile, fellow stars like Janelle Monáe and Kristen Stewart joined as guests, as well as longtime Chanel staple, Claudia Schiffer.