Game of Thrones Prepares for War in Sweeping Final Season Trailer

You've seen the glimpses of new footage, you've seen the ominous teasers and now it's time for you to see the trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones. Deep breaths, people!

Maisie Williams' Arya Stark is the focus of the trailer at its start, with Arya saying, "I know death. He's got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one."

But what's she running from? We won't get that answer until April.

The action shifts to sweeping visuals of Winterfell, troops and all those dragons. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) approaching the dragons? Just beautiful.

See it all below.