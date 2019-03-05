Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Reveals All About Past Relationships, Including Jax Taylor's Porn Habits

If Andy Cohen was a superhero, his power would be getting guests to spill tea. That happened when Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Stassi, who in the Monday, March 4 episode of Pump Rules met Beau's mom and was desperate to make a good impression, was tasked with telling all about her past relationships (Peter, Jax Taylor, Frank, Patrick) in a lightning round question game.

"This is my worst nightmare," Stassi said on WWHL.