Jersey Shore's Sammi ''Sweetheart'' Giancola Is Engaged

Cue the fist pumps because Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is engaged!

The OG Jersey Shore star is heading for the aisle after her boyfriend of two years, Christian Biscardi, got down on one knee and popped a very important question, the reality star revealed on Tuesday.

"I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate," she announced on Instagram. "I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness."

Biscardi echoed his future wife, writing online, "I am beyond excited to get to marry my best friend! Here's to the future Mr. & Mrs. Biscardi."