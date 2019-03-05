The Challenge's Zach Calls Out Cara Maria and Paulie: He's "F--king Her for Followers"

From friends to enemies? All's fair in love and The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

In the below exclusive sneak peek, The Challenge veteran Zach Nichols goes off on Cara Maria Sorbello, his former pal.

"She's as fake as her hair, she's a worthless human being," he tells the house. "This is her life. She's a pathetic loser that has no life."

But Zach just doesn't stop there. No, he decides to go in on Cara Maria's relationship with Paulie Calafiore and proclaims, "Her boyfriend is f—king her for followers."