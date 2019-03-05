EXCLUSIVE!

Michael Jackson's Family Reveals How His Kids Are Grappling With Leaving Neverland

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 3:53 AM

Michael Jackson's kids are reeling in the wake of Leaving Neverland's premiere. 

TitoTajMarlon and Jackie Jackson sat down with E! News last week to discuss the fallout of the HBO series. While the brothers and nephew touched on many issues, including the child molestation allegations made by Wade Robson and James "Jimmy" Safechuck, they discussed the impact that the docuseries is having on BlanketPrince and Paris Jackson

"They can't believe it, because they know Wade," Jackie explained. "They can't believe what is going on."

Moreover, the allegations made by Robson and Safechuck, are "devastating" to the three siblings, who also deny that their father could commit the alleged crimes. "They are going through some troubling times," Jackie shared. "It's painful for them."

Paris, Prince and Blanket have yet to address the controversial documentary directly, but Jackie assured, "I am sure they will speak out later." Although, it must be noted that Paris thanked YouTuber Shane Dawson for expressing his support for the Jackson kids.

Read

A Timeline of the Michael Jackson Abuse Allegations Examined in Leaving Neverland

As for the matriarch of the Jackson family, Katherine Jackson, they said they were doing their best to keep her from learning about Leaving Neverland because of her fragile condition. Marlon explained, "We try to keep this away from her for as much as we can, because she's an older age."

One of the people from the Jackson clan who has yet to address the claims leveled in Leaving Neverland is Janet Jackson. But, according to her brothers, she has a good reason. "I don't think she wants to give this attention... As soon as she would have said something, it would've given it a bigger platform," Taj reasoned.

In a more recent statement, Jermaine Jackson  tweeted, "So many in media, inc @Oprah, blindly taking #LeavingNeverland at face value, shaping a narrative uninterested in facts, proof, credibility. We faced similar "graphic" claims + trial-by-media in '05. Jury saw through it all. Trial-by-law proved Michael's innocence long ago. Fact."

Leaving Neverland continues with part two on Monday at 8 p.m. on HBO. 

