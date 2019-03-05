Michael Jackson's Family Reveals How His Kids Are Grappling With Leaving Neverland

Michael Jackson's kids are reeling in the wake of Leaving Neverland's premiere.

Tito, Taj, Marlon and Jackie Jackson sat down with E! News last week to discuss the fallout of the HBO series. While the brothers and nephew touched on many issues, including the child molestation allegations made by Wade Robson and James "Jimmy" Safechuck, they discussed the impact that the docuseries is having on Blanket, Prince and Paris Jackson.

"They can't believe it, because they know Wade," Jackie explained. "They can't believe what is going on."

Moreover, the allegations made by Robson and Safechuck, are "devastating" to the three siblings, who also deny that their father could commit the alleged crimes. "They are going through some troubling times," Jackie shared. "It's painful for them."

Paris, Prince and Blanket have yet to address the controversial documentary directly, but Jackie assured, "I am sure they will speak out later." Although, it must be noted that Paris thanked YouTuber Shane Dawson for expressing his support for the Jackson kids.