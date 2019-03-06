Will Imani Sacrifice Having a Baby to Fix Her Botched Bottom?

Flipping out!

On Wednesday's all-new Botched, mother of one Imani turned to Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif after a previous procedure left her with butt implants which had minds of their own. Specifically, if Imani sat down "the wrong way" her butt implant would flip.

"I have a triple butt almost with these lumps you can see from the side profile," Imani explained in a confessional. "There's like an indentation and I want my butt to look nice."

Despite being a plastic surgery enthusiast, Imani underestimated the toll butt implants would take on her body.

When Imani reached out to her surgeon about her complications, she was shocked when the doctor advised her to just flip her right implant back into place. To make matters worse, Imani had been "flipping and flipping and flipping ever since."