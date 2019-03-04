Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Will Give You Major FOMO During Their Sizzling Cabo Getaway

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 4:25 PM

Jessie James, Eric Decker, Cabo Vacation Gallery

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are bringing the heat to their tropical vacation.

The reality TV personalities are currently soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and they're almost too hot to handle.

Taking steamy pictures, riding fancy yachts and enjoying the warmer temperatures, the two lovebirds are giving their followers major FOMO.

Jessie and Eric aren't vacationing in Mexico alone. The stars are hanging with their closets friends, including Bachelor Nation's Shawn Booth, country singer Sam Hunt and NFL player Rob Gronkowski.

Throughout the trip, the pair and their pals have shared fun snaps of their beach-filled trip. From Jessie and Eric doing handstands in the sand, to posing for group shots in a bungalow and a boat, it seems like this vacation is proving to be unforgettable.

See Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's Sizzling Cabo Getaway

"Shawn has a good support system... if any ladies are interested let us know. You gotta go thru us first," the Kittenish founder jokingly wrote on Instagram.

For those who might not understand the reference, Booth was engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe but the two called it quits after being together for more than three years.

Both Jessie and Eric shared sizzling snaps of their trip. In one photo, the fashion mogul posted, "The couple that head stands together... caption help please." In another pic, the former NFL player captioned, "Mi Amor! Mi eternidad."

To see more behind-the-scenes snaps of the couple's vacation, keep scrolling through our gallery below. Warning: It might give you FOMO.

Jessie James, Eric Decker, Cabo Vacation Gallery

Instagram

Soaking Up the Sun

"#caboslabo19," the reality TV star simply captions her steamy post on Instagram. The two lovebirds are soaking up the sun in Mexico.

Jessie James, Eric Decker, Cabo Vacation Gallery

Instagram

#SquadGoals

Making a joke about Bachelor Nation's newest, umm, bachelor, Jessie James posts, "Shawn has a good support system... if any ladies are interested let us know. You gotta go thru us first."

Jessie James, Eric Decker, Cabo Vacation Gallery

Instagram

America's Sweethearts

Date night! The couple enjoys a glass of red wine in their coordinating outfits. "Her legs my chest hair ... damn," the former NFL player writes on Instagram.

Jessie James, Eric Decker, Cabo Vacation Gallery

Instagram

Yacht Life

Just two studs enjoying that yacht life in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Jessie James, Eric Decker, Cabo Vacation Gallery

Instagram

Seas the Day

#Couplegoals! The pair gives us their best modeling poses in matching neon green swimwear. "I got my swim trunks & my flippie-floppies," Eric captions his post.

Jessie James, Eric Decker, Cabo Vacation Gallery

Instagram

Beach Bums

Another cute snap of the two, the fashion mogul hilariously writes, "The couple that head stands together... caption help please."

Jessie James, Eric Decker, Cabo Vacation Gallery

Instagram

Beach, Please!

The on-camera host shares a sexy snap with her beau and NFL player, Rob Gronkowski.

Jessie James, Eric Decker, Cabo Vacation Gallery

Instagram

Too Hot to Handle

The pair packs on the PDA! "Mi Amor! Mi eternidad," Eric captions his lip-locking post.

Jessie James, Eric Decker, Cabo Vacation Gallery

Instagram

Bungalow Babes

The crew that vacations together, stays together.

Jessie James, Eric Decker, Cabo Vacation Gallery

Instagram

Strike a Pose

"Girls girls girls," Ali Green shares on Instagram. The female crew strikes a pose on their yacht rocking colorful bathing suits.

So, Jessie and Eric, can get an invite to your next trip?

