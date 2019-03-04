Kate del Castillo Kicks Major Butt in La Reina Del Sur Season 2's Explosive First Look

It's been eight years, and now the story of La Reina Del Sur continues. The second season of the hit Telemundo series premieres Monday, April 22 at 10 p.m. and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at Kate del Castillo back in action as Teresa Mendoza.

Shot on location in eight countries, the drama picks up eight years after drug trafficker Teresa Mendoza disappeared into the US Federal Witness Protection Program for bringing down Mexican presidential candidate Epifanio Vargas. It's Teresa and her daughter Sofia, living peacefully in Italy…until her daughter is taken. Now, Teresa will do anything to get her daughter back—and keep her secret a past from her—and reclaim her throne as la reina del sur.