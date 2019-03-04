Snooki Debuts Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet: See More Moments From Her 3rd Pregnancy

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's baby has made its red carpet debut and he isn't even born yet!
Snooki attended The Cut's How I Get It Done event in New York City on Monday where she talked "about her new endeavors (upcoming podcast) and being a mompreneur." Other speakers at the gathering included Padma Lakshmi, Hope Solo, Aidy Bryant and more. The Jersey Shore star donned a navy blue blazer, white tank top, black leggings and leopard print boots.
While Snooki has made many public appearances during her pregnancy, this is the first time her baby bump has really taken center stage.
The 31-year-old revealed on Nov. 22—Thanksgiving—that she and her husband Jionni LaValle were expecting their third baby together. They're already parents to 6-year-old Lorenzo LaValle and 4-year-old Giovanna LaValle. Snooki shared the news on Instagram with a photo of her two kids holding onto a sonogram.
About three weeks after announcing her pregnancy, she divulged that they were having a boy, which she's relieved about. She told E! News in 2016 that she and Jionni definitely wanted a third kid and they were "ready" for one. But she had some specifics in mind. "I don't want any more girls. If I have a girl, I'm just going to be really upset about it," she said.
Snooki constantly shares sweet pictures of her soon-to-be family of 5, especially selfies with her kids. The reality TV star and her best friend Jenni "JWoww" Farley have even joked that their children will have their own Jersey Shore season sometime in the future.
Throughout her pregnancy, Snooki has proven that she's still as fashionable as ever. Take a look at the photos below to see some of her best pregnancy styles.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine
Red Carpet Ready
Snooki debuts her baby bump at The Cut's How I Get It Done event on March 4.
Instagram
A Pop of Print
The Jersey Shore star shares a photo from before the How I Get It Done event where she's posing in her kitchen. Her daughter Giovanna took the snap of her mom.
Instagram
Back in black
Snooki shows her baby bump in a bathroom mirror selfie while rocking black leggings and a black tank top.
Instagram
Sweet in Stripes
The 31-year-old cradles her baby bump in her black and white striped dress.
Snooki/Instagram
Sporty Spice Snooki
"Baby is cooking! We can't wait to meet you," the Jersey Shore star writes on Instagram. Including the hashtag, "Sissy is Obsessed." Her mirror pic was also on-point with her cozy and cute athleisure outfit.
Snooki/Instagram
Printed Pants
Puckering her lips and cradling her bump in adorable printed leggings, Snooki is ready to welcome baby number three. "Come through tight pants & nausea," she hilariously writes on social media.
Snooki/Instagram
Totally Tie-Dye
"Someone is super excited to be a big sissy," the star shares. "Starting to pop! Or it's just the popcorn I just ate." If we're being honest, we can't stop staring at her tie-dye Mickey Mouse shirt.
Snooki/Instagram
Snappy Casual
No one can pull off leggings quite like Snooki, and this #OOTD is no different. Pairing her tights with calf-length boots and a cropped sweater, she's slaying her pregnancy style.
Snooki/Instagram
Tis' the Season
The Jersey Shore star gets into the holiday spirit with a festive-colored pajama set and statement slippers, no less.
Snooki/Instagram
Sweatpants Style
Snooki keeps her "pregnant problems" real in a candid Instagram photo. Nevertheless, the star couldn't pass up a moment to look adorable. She rocks a camouflage long-sleeve, cozy sweatpants and patterned socks.
We can't wait to meet her little meatball!