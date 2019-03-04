breaking! Luke Perry Dies at 52

Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit to Announce Mystery Brand ''Poosh''

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 2:17 PM

Kourtney Kardashian NYFW

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian is adding something extra special to her ever-growing resumé.

The reality TV personality gave fans a tease of her latest project, titled Poosh, wearing nothing but a towel. That's right, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stripped down to share the exciting news with her 74 million followers.

"C O M I N G. S O O N," she simply captioned her sexy snap. In the photo, Kourtney might be donning her birthday suit but she's all business. Holding a laptop and cup of tea to cover her lady parts, the mother-of-three is serving us face and body.

Her newest project, however, remains a mystery. 

Many are guessing she's launching a lifestyle brand. If you pay close attention to her Instagram photo, it gives off a lifestyle vibe. Especially with the random objects surrounding her—from a tea set to towels, to what looks like essential oils and beauty products.

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian’s New York Fashion Week Fall 2019 Style

Considering the reality star has dabbled with makeup and fashion collaborations, she could be releasing a line of her own. In the past, she's partnered with PrettyLittleThing and Kylie Cosmetics, her sister, Kylie Jenner's beauty brand.

On the brand's Instagram account, magazine-type cut-outs read, "This isn't a monologue." While another says, "It's a dialogue."

The website is just as mysterious, as it features the same bare-skinned picture of Kourtney with the following statement, "Be the first to know. Sign up below."

As of late, Kourtney has been killing the fashion game. During Fashion Week, fans saw her step out of her comfort zone with avant-garde ensembles and risqué styles.

Although, it's no secret the 39-year-old TV personality has always had a knack for décor, which many believe could be part of her latest venture.

However, fans of the reality star know she calls her daughter, Penelope Disick, Poosh. If you notice, that's the same name as her new project. 

"You'll be her first role model, her first friend, her first love." My little Poosh," she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 7, 2017.

Could she be launching a children's line? A new website with lifestyle tips? In the words of Kris Jenner, "This is a case for the FBI."

It seems her followers will have to keep an eagle eye on her social media accounts for more answers. But we have a feeling Kourtney won't leave people in the dark for too long.

