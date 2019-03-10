Country Cutie Carrie Underwood Turns 36! Celebrate Her Birthday With Her Best Music Videos Ever

We are continually blown away by Carrie Underwood's voice, song catalog, live performances and of course, her music videos.

As we get ready to get into somethin' bad this weekend in honor of Underwood turning 36 years old today, we've rounded up her best music videos of all time to look back at and sing along to.

We know you don't need an excuse to blast "Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Before He Cheats" or "Love Wins," but we're giving you one...so take it!

The mother of two has a lot to celebrate this year welcoming her second son, Jacob, in January and heading into the Cry Pretty Tour, beginning on May 1. Over the years Underwood has proven that she is a force to be reckoned with and her videos back that up.

Whether its running over an ex-lover in "Two Cadillacs" or pulling at our heartstrings in "Cry Pretty," the birthday girl has range...and we're not just talking about her vocals.