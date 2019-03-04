Watch Luke Perry Reflect On Early Days of 90210 In This 1990 Interview

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 1:02 PM
Luke Perryis being remembered as the lighthearted, funny guy that fans grew to know and love.
The lovable actor died on Monday from complications from a stroke and people are reflecting on his journey to stardom.
The star was thrust into the spotlight on Oct. 4, 1990, when the hit teen show Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered, introducing the world to his bad boy character, Dylan McKay. It was one of the first roles he nabbed since he trekked from a small town in Ohio all the way to Los Angeles, Calif. and he had yet to become accustomed to the ins and outs of being on a set.
In one of his first interviews with E! News, Luke and co-star Shannen Doherty reflected on what it was like on the set of the mega-popular show. "It's okay to mess around every once in awhile, but when they say, 'it's picture,' everyone is on top of it," the star shared in the video from 1990.
While his co-stars Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth and others were accustomed to the set norms, Luke said he was a bit "scared" by the professionalism displayed. "Cause that's been a big problem for me; I like to keep playing, keep playing, but once I saw that everyone else here was like clicked the gears and were professional like that, I knew that I had to be too," he explained.
Stephen Lovekin/TVline/REX/Shutterstock
Luckily he had the support of his co-stars, who he credited with helping him mature in his career. Luke gushed, "These guys really brought that out in me."
Those same stars and more are mourning the loss of their dear friend. On Instagram and Twitter, his Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 friends expressed their sincere regrets over his passing and the memories they will always cherish. "We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all," a statement from CW read. "A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."
Our thoughts go out to the Perry family.
