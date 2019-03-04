Miley Cyrus Pays Emotional Tribute to The Voice's Janice Freeman

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019
Miley Cyrus is mourning a great loss.
The songstress and Voice coach took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to Janice Freeman, the former contestant on her team for season 13 of the NBC show back in 2017. The 33-year-old, who made it to the top 11, tragically died on Saturday due to combined complications of lupus and a bronchial infection, a spokesperson for Freeman's family confirmed to E! News in a statement.
"On Saturday afternoon, Janice began complaining that she couldn't breathe properly and, in a matter of minutes, required CPR from her husband," the rep said over the weekend. "He called 911, continuing to do CPR until paramedics arrived. While Janice arrived at the hospital alive, continued efforts could not save her. Doctors believe a blood clot had formed in her lungs, which led to her quick demise. Janice Freeman died at 5:30 p.m. PST."
Her passing has shaken the Voice community, notably her famous former coach.
"I miss you so much it hurts. Everywhere ..... but so did you. So often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated," Cyrus began in a lengthy note posted to Instagram. Freeman had battled many health issues in her life, including lupus and Sjogren's syndrome as well as beating cervical cancer. She survived meningococcal meningitis as a teen and kidney failure as a child.
"I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can't help but just deeply mourn over your absence . All those texts I would receive,, just of you telling me that your [sic] praying for ME. How you were so selfless I'll never understand. The way you found the good in everything. You are now a rainbow. Something beautiful that comes after something so gloomy," the star continued.
Janice Freeman's management team
Cyrus' touching note included a revelation. "You were the only artist EVER, that I tried so hard to 'sign,' was going to create a label just so YOU could be on it," Cyrus revealed. "No one has heard them and I hope to share at an appropriate time, but the records you were creating with @brandicarlile (where it all began , the story ) and my dear writer friend @ilsey were so magically beautiful JUST LIKE YOU."
Ultimately, the songstress made it clear that Freeman will forever be in her heart and deserved the utmost praise. "Today we lost a legend. Do you hear me. Everyone got it so wrong on our season together of The Voice because no matter what has been recorded or remembered YOU won my angel. You are not only the best singer that show has ever had the honor of having on that stage but the best f--king singer in the world," she declared.
Instagram / Miley Cyrus
"What makes me sick is we always wait till the best are gone to recognize them and truly tell them what their art meant to us. The hope their voice gave us....the emotions they pulled from us. Janice you're my star! I will never give up on you. Ever. I am no longer your coach, I never was.....YOU constantly taught me. You've been my coach on how to love, on how to persevere, on how to fight for what I want and never let even my own body get in the way. Anything is possible if it's being done with faith."
As Cyrus concluded, "You are my world. I will never forget you or stop loving you. I am forever yours, Miley."
