Wendy Williams Addresses Husband's Cheating Rumors During Emotional Return to TV

Williams then addressed her absence by chronicling her medical issues. "What had happened was we were supposed to only be off for two weeks for Christmas vacation and towards the end of the weeks, I started to feel thyroid-ish. They're still adjusting my meds. If you don't know about thyroid disease, it's a lifetime thing and they are always adjusting and always doing stuff and it can really screw you over. They are adjusting my thyroid meds, and then the eyeballs attached to the thyroid, which is my Graves' disease," she said.

"I always have equilibrium thing with my vertigo and a million other things. And I'm the kind of patient—if I cough, I'm thinking I'm dying. I've gotten to that point. I love—I can't even tell you how many doctors I have, but I want to shout out to each and every one of you. Thank you so much. They push me in there, I get the MRIs and then I get the CAT scans and then they get me running on the treadmill and they're doing my blood pressure at the same time as my phone is calling from people on the show."

Ultimately, "I'm happy to tell you that I am doing swell," she concluded, noting that she's meditating, taking her medication and exercising for two hours a day, seven days a week.

"Believe me you. I don't know how this outfit is reading on TV, but mother has not gained a pound," the candid star noted.