Ben Affleck Opens Up About Alcoholism and His Famous Family

As he's made clear in past statements, Affleck overcame his battles thanks to—and because of—his family. The star is dad to two daughters and a son with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. While the two finalized their 2015 divorce last November, they remain devoted co-parents.

"I hope I'm a pretty good dad. I certainly try very hard," he told Kotb of his parenting. "I'm lucky they've got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible…dads are so important to kids and it's our responsibility to be there for them, to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms."

He continued, "That's really the central preoccupation in my life, you know, the focus of my life is what I love doing. It's what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows."