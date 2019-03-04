"It Was Unbearable!" Jennifer Needs the Botched Doctors' Help to Right a Serious Surgical Wrong

A chronic snore really doesn't compare to this.

In this clip from Wednesday's Botched episode, new patient Jennifer details the harrowing medical journey that ultimately resulted in what she now somberly calls her "dinosaur" nose.

"It's got all these ridges and bumps," she explains. "It looks exactly like the head of a brachiosaurus."

Jennifer's nasal troubles stretched all the way back to childhood. Now, the 40-year-old mom of two recalls feeling frustrated about her excessive snoring issues from an early age, and she wasn't the only one.

"When we would travel a lot, my family would poke fun at me because I had a horrible snoring problem," Jennifer says. "Nobody wanted to share the room in the camper with me 'cause they knew they were going to be up all night listening to me snore like a trucker."