Cardi B and Offset Turn Up the Heat in Cabo

  By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 5:56 AM

Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi B likes this getaway. 

The famed rapper and her on-and-off beau jetted off to Mexico on Sunday for what looks like quite the steamy vacation. The husband and wife, who reunited last month after calling it quits late last year, turned up the romance at what appears to be a luxurious property in Cabo San Lucas, complete with a pool, fire pit and lush bathroom. 

The "Bodak Yellow" star showed off their digs on social media, chronicling the fancy bathroom and bedroom. Offset led the way for her thanks to a path of rose petals leading to a heart on the bed. 

In true Cardi fashion, she commented on the decor with some sexual, NSFW commentary. Needless to say, the sparks are flying for these two. 

Photos

Cardi B and Offset: Romance Rewind

The new parents also enjoyed an outdoor dinner together featuring a seafood feast of lobster and salmon accented with a bouquet of roses. Cardi was smitten. 

 

Cardi B, Offset, Mexico, Trip

Instagram

"I love you, babe," she told Offset. 

Meanwhile, the Migos star was taking in the sights, capturing his bikini-clad lady on his own social media as they hung out by the fire pit and took in the sweeping views.

As for their baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, the youngster did not make an appearance in the stars' videos. Perhaps this trip is only for mom and dad. 

After Cardi just dropped a new single and music video with Bruno Mars and Offset released his debut solo albumFather of 4, these two could use some quality time together. 

 

