Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Enjoy Date Night at the Theater

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Mar. 3, 2019 7:45 PM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry soaked in London's theater scene during a date night on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly attended Tina: The Musical in the city's West End. The play's official Instagram and Twitter accounts both noted that the royals saw the show about the legendary singer Tina Turner. "We were thrilled and honoured to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the show last night," both posts said with a photo of the happy couple.

In fact, many of their date nights revolve around theater and the arts. In January, Meghan and Prince Harry attended Cirque du Soleil's Totem, which reportedly doubled as a benefit for one of the prince's charities. Of course, they also scored tickets to the hottest show in town last year: Hamilton.

In November, about a month after announcing they were expecting their first child together, the couple arrived at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium. The Duchess even got a special artsy shout out when Beyoncé and Jay-Z took home a BRIT Award after winning the International Group award.

A Comprehensive Guide to Meghan Markle's Royal Style

Theater holds a special place in their hearts for many reasons, not just the fact that Meghan used to be one of the lead roles on Suits. The National Theater happens to be one of the 37-year-old's royal patronages. Her patronages focus on the arts, education initiatives, support for women and animal welfare.

Meghan and Harry's theater outing came right on the tail of their arrival back in the U.K. after a short but busy royal trip to Morocco. While in the North African country, she and Prince Harry visited schools, met with dignitaries and, of course, didn't disappoint in the fashion department.

It's been especially busy for the Duchess because right before that, she made a secret trip to New York for a star-studded and elaborate baby shower. Her close friends all showed up for the event, including Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, Gayle King, Abigail Spencer and more.

Meghan is in her third trimester of pregnancy and is due at the end of April or early May.

