Roseanne Barr Goes After #MeToo Movement in Scathing Interview: "They're Nothing But Hos"

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Mar. 3, 2019 6:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Roseanne Barr

Mike Coppola/WireImage

Roseanne Barr is voicing her feelings about the #MeToo movement and politics loud and clear.

The Roseanne star was the first guest on right-wing commentator Candace Owen's new podcast called The Candace Owens Show where the two women discussed current events and their respective feelings about the seismic shift in Hollywood revolving around sexual misconduct accusations.

A core part of Barr and Owen's discussion focused on these claims and how #MeToo has changed many aspects of culture—for better or for worse. Neither Barr nor Owens seemed to be fans of the movement and instead made comments about women who were alleged victims of sexual assault or misconduct. 

The notable example is Harvey Weinstein, who allegedly invited women up to his hotel rooms and proceeded to allegedly make sexual advances. These accusations, which were published in a number of investigative pieces in October 2017 by the New York Times and New Yorker, laid the groundwork for #MeToo to gain momentum in Hollywood. 

Barr, however, doesn't see eye-to-eye with some of these allegations.

Photos

The Conners: See the Iconic TV Family Living Life Without Roseanne

The 66-year-old explained on the podcast that someone she was talking to recently believed that women showed up to these hotel rooms because "they thought they were getting a job 15 years ago."

Barr, on the other hand, took a different approach. 

"It's because they're hos," she told Owens. "If you don't run out of the room and go, 'Excuse me, you don't do that to me,' and leave, but you stayed around because you're like, 'Well, I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,' well, you aren't nothing but a ho."

Barr also called out these same women for "pretending that they didn't go to trade sexual favors for money."

She said later, "Women are pissed because they weren't attracted to the guy that did it."

Roseanne Barr, The Dr. Oz Show

Sony Pictures Television

Owens, too, alluded to #MeToo accusers of "[hopping] on this bandwagon" and using it as a means of not having the career they hoped for.

Barr then made comments about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were in high school. Barr argued Dr. Ford "should be in prison" because of the money that she raised on GoFundMe.

In a similar vein of mixing politics and #MeToo, Barr referred to presidential hopeful Kamala Harris as "Kama Sutra Harris" and made comments about the Senator's previous relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

Barr is no stranger to making divisive and fiery political comments. In July, she got fired from The Conners after tweeting a derogatory comment about one of President Barack Obama's advisers, Valerie Jarrett. Barr later said she was "Ambien tweeting" at the time, but she continued to make remarks about the politician. 

Barr's character in The Conners was killed off with the plot line of an opioid overdose, which she spoiled on Twitter before the official announcement.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Roseanne Barr , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Morocco

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Enjoy Date Night at the Theater

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 407

See Nikki Bella Deny "Absolutely Amazing Guy" Peter Kraus' Kiss on Total Bellas

Michael Jackson, Wade Robson, Leaving Neverland

Leaving Neverland Premieres: What Happened in Part One?

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Couples

Justin Timberlake Calls Jessica Biel the "Most Wonderful Human" in Sweet Birthday Post

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson Returns Home After 4th Hospitalization in 2 Months

Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Camila Cabello Shares the 22 Most Important Lessons She Learned When She Was 21

Ryan Serhant, Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, Baby

Million Dollar Listing's Ryan Serhant Welcomes First Child With Wife Emilia

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.