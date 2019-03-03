Roseanne Barr Goes After #MeToo Movement in Scathing Interview: "They're Nothing But Hos"

Roseanne Barr is voicing her feelings about the #MeToo movement and politics loud and clear.

The Roseanne star was the first guest on right-wing commentator Candace Owen's new podcast called The Candace Owens Show where the two women discussed current events and their respective feelings about the seismic shift in Hollywood revolving around sexual misconduct accusations.

A core part of Barr and Owen's discussion focused on these claims and how #MeToo has changed many aspects of culture—for better or for worse. Neither Barr nor Owens seemed to be fans of the movement and instead made comments about women who were alleged victims of sexual assault or misconduct.

The notable example is Harvey Weinstein, who allegedly invited women up to his hotel rooms and proceeded to allegedly make sexual advances. These accusations, which were published in a number of investigative pieces in October 2017 by the New York Times and New Yorker, laid the groundwork for #MeToo to gain momentum in Hollywood.

Barr, however, doesn't see eye-to-eye with some of these allegations.