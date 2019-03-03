Jessica Simpson Returns Home After 4th Hospitalization in 2 Months

Jessica Simpson is on the mend.

The 38-year-old revealed on Instagram that she just arrived back home after a week in the hospital. She shared a photo of herself wearing a breathing mask over her mouth and a fuzzy leopard-print jacket. According to the singer's caption, she's been spending a bit more time at the hospital than she would like.

"After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I'm finally home!" she wrote. "Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day."

Simpson is currently pregnant with her third child, a baby girl named Birdie who is due in the near future.

The singer reassured her fans that baby Birdie "was monitored and doing amazing!"