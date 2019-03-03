Million Dollar Listing's Ryan Serhant Welcomes First Child With Wife Emilia

Ryan Serhant is a dad!

The Million Dollar Listing New York star and wife Emilia Bechrakis Serhant welcomed their first child, a daughter, last week. On Sunday, he posted on his Instagram a photo of the two holding the newborn in a hospital room and revealed she was conceived via IVF following the couple's lengthy battle with infertility.

"To my daughter, Your momma and I have waited almost 3 years to meet you," he wrote. "We had no idea how difficult getting pregnant with you was going to be. We tried everything. We were so nervous you might never come. When we finally decided to try IVF, we were so scared it wouldn't work. And then you stuck. And then we heard your little heartbeat for the first time."

"Your mom and I were so excited every time we would go to the hospital to see you, but even more terrified we would lose you," he continued. "Because the fact that we were pregnant - as beautiful as it was - was almost too good to be true. And because of that fear, we loved you as hard as we could from the moment we knew you existed. We thought if we put that love for you out there, you would hear it, and you would make it."