The Voice's Janice Freeman Dead at 33

Janice Freeman, who competed on season 13 of NBC's The Voice in 2017, has died at age 33.

The singer, a married mother of one who was on coach Miley Cyrus's team and reached the top 11 on the singing contest series, passed away on Saturday due to combined complications of lupus and a bronchial infection, Freeman's rep told E! News in a statement.

She is survived by her husband Dion, her 12-year-old daughter Hannah, her mother Janice, brothers and sisters, and many extended family. Her cousin, Johanna Freeman, later confirmed and mourned her death on Instagram.

"On Saturday afternoon, Janice began complaining that she couldn't breath properly and, in a matter of minutes, required CPR from her husband," her rep said. "He called 911, continuing to do CPR until paramedics arrived. While Janice arrived at the hospital alive, continued efforts could not save her. Doctors believe a blood clot had formed in her lungs, which led to her quick demise. Janice Freeman died at 5:30 p.m. PST."