Travis Scott Returns to the Stage After Illness and Denying He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 3, 2019 8:30 AM

Travis Scott

Travis Scott has resumed his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour, days after canceling a concert over illness and amid recent rumors he allegedly cheated on Kylie Jenner, which he denies.

The 26-year-old rapper performed at a packed Madison Square Garden on Saturday and appeared to be in great spirits and in top form during the show. He did not address the allegations but did tell the crowd to always "remember to keep your family first," according to TMZ.

Travis had canceled a concert in Buffalo, New York on Thursday, tweeting that he was "under the weather." TMZ reported that he was not actually ill but had gotten into a recent argument with Kylie, who accused him of cheating on her. His rep said the rapper "strongly" denies any allegations of cheating and insists there was no fight between the pair. The rep also reiterated that Travis canceled his Buffalo concert due to illness.

Every Time Kylie Jenner Sparked Engagement Rumors With Travis Scott

Meanwhile, Travis deleted his Instagram account, it was discovered on Saturday. His Twitter remains active.

Kylie has not commented on the rumors. She is also currently keeping a low profile while dealing with a major family issue; her BFF Jordyn Woods recently admitted she had an intimate encounter with Tristan Thompson, father of her sister Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson. Tristan and Khloe have broken up amid the cheating allegations, which he has denied.

Khloe initially blamed Jordyn for breaking up her family, but on Saturday, she had a change of heart and said it was her ex's fault.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season on E! on Sunday, March 31 at 9/8c.

