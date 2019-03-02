Danielle Staub Postpones Wedding to Oliver Maier Days After Announcing Engagement

Danielle Staub's upcoming nuptials will have to wait.

"Danielle and Oliver are temporarily postponing their wedding but are still very much engaged," a source told E! News on Saturday. "Danielle is going to spend a few days with her daughters recognizing this all happened very fast. Her children have always been her number one priority and that will never change."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star announced on Thursday that she was engaged to Oliver Maier, Duke of Provence. Their engagement was revealed just one week after Staub finalized her divorce from Marty Caffrey after three months of marriage. Her rep Steve Honig told E! News on Thursday, "Danielle is planning to get married on Monday."

Maier and Staub went ring shopping on Saturday at the high-end jewelry store Van Cleef & Arpels. According to People, she decided on a 5-carat ruby ring, which also happens to be her birthstone.