Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Cheated on Him With Elon Musk

Johnny Depp is accusing ex-wife Amber Heard of "spending time in a new relationship" with Elon Musk a month after they got married, while the Tesla founder says he and the actress started seeing each other only after the marriage ended.

The 55-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star made the claim in a $50 million defamation lawsuit he filed against the 32-year-old actress after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed depicting herself as a domestic abuse victim. He has denied her allegations of domestic abuse, which she had made while filing for divorce in May 2016 to end their 15-month marriage.

Depp and Heard wed in February 2015. His lawsuit, filed on Friday, states, "Unbeknownst to Mr. Depp, no later than one month after his marriage to Ms. Heard, she was spending time in a new relationship with Tesla and Space X founder, Elon Musk."

"Only one calendar month after Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard were married—while Mr. Depp was out of the country, filming in March 2015—Eastern Columbia Building personnel testified that Ms. Heard received Musk 'late at night' at Mr. Depp's penthouse," the documents say. "Specifically, Ms. Heard asked staff at the Eastern Columbia Building to give her 'friend Elon' access to the building's parking garage and the penthouse elevator 'late at night,' and they testified that they did so. Building staff would then see Ms. Heard's 'friend Elon' leaving the building the next morning."