The Jonas Brothers Have Secret Concert Days After Releasing New Song

The Jonas Brothers are just burnin' up with excitement amid their surprise reunion and new song release.

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonasgot the band back together and dropped the single and music video for "Sucker," which they previewed on an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Their music video, which already has over 26 million views, features Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra, Joe's fiancée Sophie Turner and Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas.

On Friday, the JoBros took their new song as well as some of their old hits and performed a secret show at The Box Theater in New York City. The trio's concert tunes included "Burnin' Up," "Year 3000," "SOS" and "That's Just the Way We Roll."

"Sucker" is the first song the Jonas Brothers have released since their split five years ago, and Jonas Brothers fans were more than happy to take a listen.