The Jonas Brothers Have Secret Concert Days After Releasing New Song

  By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Mar. 2, 2019 3:12 PM

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers are just burnin' up with excitement amid their surprise reunion and new song release.

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonasgot the band back together and dropped the single and music video for "Sucker," which they previewed on an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Their music video, which already has over 26 million views, features Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra, Joe's fiancée Sophie Turner and Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas.

On Friday, the JoBros took their new song as well as some of their old hits and performed a secret show at The Box Theater in New York City. The trio's concert tunes included "Burnin' Up," "Year 3000," "SOS" and "That's Just the Way We Roll."

"Sucker" is the first song the Jonas Brothers have released since their split five years ago, and Jonas Brothers fans were more than happy to take a listen.

Watch

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Sexiest Moments In Sucker

Their newest single could just be the first of many hits to come.

Nick, Joe and Kevin appeared on The Elvis Duran Show on Friday and shared that "Sucker" is just one of many, many songs in their vault.

Middle brother Joe explained, "When we started to figure out what the sound was going to be like—balancing Nick's sound, DNCE's sound and, to be truthful, Kevin bringing so much heart into this. It's been incredible—his stories, his family and everything that he has going on now, it was really important to be able to blend the three and so, we have probably 30, 40 songs recorded that we can't wait to release."

Yes, 30 to 40 songs! Plus, a full album is in the works.

And we thought we would have to wait until the Year 3000 to hear them back together again.

"We've kept this a secret now for almost seven, eight months. This is basically our first performance back," Nick said during the episode of Carpool Karaoke.

The family seems to be happy that the secret is finally out of the bag. The brothers have all thrived in their respective careers and personal lives, too. Nick and Priyanka had a star-studded and busy wedding weekend in India in December and Joe and Sophie are due to tie the knot some time this year.

If the nostalgia is really setting in, take a look at the photos of the Jonas Brothers through the years in the gallery below.

The Jonas Brothers, American Music Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

2007: AMAs

The Jonas Brothers perform at the American Music Awards.

The Jonas Brothers, Teen Choice Awards

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

2006: Teen Choice Awards

They are so excited to be there! 

The Jonas Brothers, MTVs Total Request Live

Scott Gries/Getty Images

2006: TRL

The Jonas Brothers appear on MTV's Total Request Live. Ah the nostalgia!

Article continues below

The Jonas Brothers, Six Flags Magic Mountain

Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

2007: Life Is a Rollercoaster

With a few hit singles under their belt, the Jonas Brothers celebrate their success at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, City of Hope Benefit Concert 2008

Getty Images

2008: Babies!

The Jonas Brothers appear onstage with Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus at the City of Hope Benefit Concert at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California.

Camp Rock, Demi Lovato,The Jonas Brothers, Summer Camp Movies

Disney Channel

2008: Camp Rock

The boys pose with Demi Lovato, their co-star in the Disney Channel Original Movie sequel.

Article continues below

Jonas Brothers, Camp Rock Premiere, 2008

Scott Gries/Getty Images

2008: Camp Rock Premiere

The boys look sharp at the premiere of their Disney Channel Original Movie.

Jonas Brothers, White House Correspondent's Dinner After Party, 2008

BILLY FARRELL/PatrickMcMullan.com/Getty

2008: White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Our little guys are all grown up!

Jonas Brothers, Grammy Awards, 2009

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

2009: Grammy Awards

They no longer look like they're playing dress-up with those coy looks and stylish suits! The trio was nominated for their first Grammy Award, Best New Artist, but lost to Adele.

 

Article continues below

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers, 2010

DISNEY CHANNEL/JEFF NEIRA

2010: Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam Premiere

Nick apparently didn't get the message to wear black, but you gotta love him anyway!

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers 2011

Angela Weiss/Getty Image

2011: Riding High

It looks like the brothers walked straight out of the pages of Esquire magazine! (Pictured: The boys attend the Concert For Hope at the Gibson Ampitheatre in Universal City, California.)

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas of Married To Jonas, Kelly Osbourne, Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, 2012

Dimitrios Kambouris/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images for E!

2012: Guess Who?

Mixing and mingling with taste-makers in Hollywood. Just another day in the life of the Jonas Brothers! (Pictured: The boys appear with Kim KardashianKelly Osbourne, and Danielle Jonas at E!'s 2012 Upfront event in New York City.)

Article continues below

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers, 2013

Victor Chavez/WireImage

2013: Split

The group breaks up. In 2016, Nick said on Watch What Happens Live, "It was a very tough conversation, and it left the family kind of shaken up for a little while. I mean we were about to start a tour. We were two days from starting a tour...We're good now. I have a beautiful niece. My brother has a family. Joe's band DNCE is doing very well. It's good for everybody and it's good that it happened because I think we all grew from it, but it was very challenging for a little while."

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas

Instagram

2017: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Engagement Party

The brothers may have broken up as a musical trio, but they're still family! Come on.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding

MEGA

2018: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding

The trio, and younger brother Frankie Jonas, attended the multiple wedding festivities in India!

Article continues below

Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, James Corden, Late Late Show, Carpool Karaoke

CBS

2019: Reunion!

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas reunite for a new single, "Sucker," which they perform with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke.

Despite a rather upsetting breakup that allowed them all to pursue their own passions and "do our own individual things," the JoBros are back and hope they aren't leaving us again anytime soon.

Camp Rock 3 anyone?

