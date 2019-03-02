How Justin Bieber Celebrated His 25th Birthday

It seems like a big group of people came down with a bad case of Bieber Fever this weekend.

Justin Bieber rang in his big 2-5 on Friday alongside his wife Hailey Baldwin, stylist and road manager Ryan Good, Hillsong Church Pastor Carl Lentz, his wife Laura Lentz and more.

The "Sorry" singer and his pals enjoyed a day in the snow where they rode around in ATVs and all wore matching jerseys with "Bieber" written across the back as well as the number 25 on it. They also took Polaroid photos, ate nachos and enjoyed a night out on the town together.

Good shared pics from their celebration, which happened in Stratford, Ontario. Baldwin designed the jackets, too. It's hardly the first time she's repped her new last name on her clothing!