Courteney Cox Recreates Classic Friends Scene in Real Life

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 2, 2019 1:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Courteney Cox

Maciel / BACKGRID

Could this be any cuter?

Sometimes life imitates fiction, as Friends alum Courteney Cox ended up recreating a classic scene from the cult comedy series. In a video posted on her Instagram page on Saturday, the 54-year-old actress shows three men attempting to move a long table to another location in a house.

"Pivot! PIVOT!" she yells jokingly.

"Don't scratch the walls," she adds. "Pivot. PIVOT!"

"Just another Friday night #pivot," she wrote.

A similar scene in a Friends season five episode, which aired in 1999, showed David Schwimmer's character Ross yelling "PIVOT!" repeatedly as he, Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel, and Matthew Perry's character Chandler attempt to carry a couch up a flight of stairs.

Photos

Friends Couples Ranked, and No. 1 May Shock You...

Friends aired for 10 seasons on NBC until 2004.

The series remains one of the most streamed shows on Netflix to this day.

David Schwimmer, Friends, GIF

Warner Home Video

And "Pivot!" remains one of the most popular Friends quotes.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Courteney Cox , Friends , Nostalgia , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Good Girls

Good Girls Stars Tease Season 2's "Sexy Twists" and Surprising Revelations

Will Courteney Cox Help Get "Friends" Rebooted?

Oprah Winfrey Hosting Michael Jackson Documentary Aftershow

Grey's Anatomy

What Do the Kids of the Grey's Anatomy Cast Think of Their Parents' Success?

Game of Thrones, Gendry

Will Gendry Take the Throne? Game of Thrones Star Joe Dempsie on Those Fan Theories...

Katherine Helmond

Katherine Helmond Dead: Who's the Boss? and Soap Star Was 89

Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp Fans Rally to Save Show With Billboard in Times Square

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.