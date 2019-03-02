Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson to Blame for Breakup, Not Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian has had a change of heart, now saying that her ex Tristan Thompson is to blame for her family's breakup, not Jordyn Woods, the women he allegedly cheated on her with.

Last month, Khloe and Tristan called it quits following allegations he and Jordyn, her sister Kylie Jenner's BFF, had had an intimate encounter at a party, which came months after he was first accused of cheating on his famous girlfriend, just before she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson. On Friday, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star angrily placed the blame on Jordyn she opened up about the incident with the NBA player. Khloe's comments were highly criticized by fans on Twitter.

"This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I)," Khloe tweeted on Saturday. "I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time."

"What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me," she continued. "Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."