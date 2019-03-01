What Do the Kids of the Grey's Anatomy Cast Think of Their Parents' Success?

What's it like to have a parent on one of the biggest shows on TV?

Many of the kids of the Grey's Anatomy cast have known no other life, since the show has been on for most of their entire lives. When E! News visited the set of the series for the milestone 332nd episode, when Grey's beat ER as the longest-running medical drama. So do any of the kids have any clue what a big deal any of this is? The short answer is not really.

"Being like a social media generation that they are, they kind of look at it from that perspective," Chandra Wilson tells us. "My girls are old enough that they knew a life before Grey's, whereas my son, that's all that he's known, so he's like, whatevs. I don't think he understands, as far as accomplishments are concerned, what that means."

Wilson's daughters were born in 1992 and 1998, and her son was born in 2005, after Grey's was already on the air.

"I think since they were such a young age when we started, they don't really know much. They're very happy for...hey, I'm paying for college," Justin Chambers says of his five kids, the oldest of whom was born in 1994 and the youngest in 2002.

"But do they think you're cool?" Camilla Luddington asked, getting to the real important questions.

"No," he said. "And nor should your child think their parent is too cool."