Watch Travis Scott Take an Adorable Phone Call From Kylie Jenner on Carpool Karaoke

Kylie Jenner makes a small cameo in Travis Scott's Carpool Karaoke episode!

The 26-year-old "Sicko Mode" rapper teamed up with Kevin Durant for the latest episode of the Emmy-winning series, released on Friday. During the episode, Travis is riding in a car with the basketball star when he gets a call from his girlfriend, Kylie, who has some exciting movie news to share with her beau.

"Baby! That movie Glass is out," the 21-year-old E! star can be heard saying in the Carpool Karaoke video, referring to the 2019 film starring James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and Anya Taylor-Joy.