Amanda Bynes Checks Into Mental Health Facility After Relapse

Amanda Bynes is getting help.
The 32-year-old actress of She's the Man and Easy A fame is being treated by mental health professionals and addiction counselors for drug addiction and mental health issues, according to multiple outlets. People reported that Bynes entered a rehab facility in January. The magazine quoted a source as saying the actress had a "relapse" and has been struggling again since the end of last year, when she stepped back into the public eye and began pursuing work in Hollywood again.
The star, who faced a series of personal troubles in the past and sought treatment in 2014, opened up about her past experimentation with drugs when she granted a revealing interview to PAPER last year.
She told the magazine that she had tried cocaine three times and "abused" Adderall.
After retiring from acting around 2010, "I had a lot of time on my hands and I would 'wake and bake' and literally be stoned all day long," she explained to the magazine. "I isolated a lot...I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me."
Months before the candid interview, a source told E! News Bynes was on track to graduate from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, where she had first enrolled in 2014.
"Her game plan is to finish school because she really wants to finish what she started at FIDM," the source said. "She spends a lot of time with her life coach and is sticking to her program."
In addition to her fashion pursuits, Bynes also confirmed to PAPER that she wanted to start acting again first.
"I have no fear of the future," she told the magazine. "I've been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it's only up from here."