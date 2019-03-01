Amanda Bynes Checks Into Mental Health Facility After Relapse

Months before the candid interview, a source told E! News Bynes was on track to graduate from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, where she had first enrolled in 2014.

"Her game plan is to finish school because she really wants to finish what she started at FIDM," the source said. "She spends a lot of time with her life coach and is sticking to her program."

In addition to her fashion pursuits, Bynes also confirmed to PAPER that she wanted to start acting again first.

"I have no fear of the future," she told the magazine. "I've been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it's only up from here."