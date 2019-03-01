What the Kardashians Really Think of Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk Interview

Now that Jordyn Woods has spoken, what do the Kardashians have to say?

Earlier Friday, the newest edition of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk aired on Facebook featuring the co-host and Kylie Jenner's former BFF. The model shared her side of the story about the now-infamous night she spent at Tristan Thompson's house and what allegedly ensued. The 21-year-old denied that anything "intimate" happened while they were all hanging out as a group and refuted claims that she had given him a lap dance, sat on his lap, made out with him or ever slept with him. She noted that her legs were laying over his while they were all sitting together.

"On the way out, he did kiss me...No passion...It was like a kiss on the lips," she confirmed. "I don't think that he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position and when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment."