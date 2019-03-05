Heidi Montag Reflects on Lauren Conrad Feud Ahead of The Hills Reboot

Does Heidi Montag Pratt know what she did to Lauren Conrad?

Well, she has long denied any wrongdoing. But while it's been 12 years since the former The Hills co-stars ended their friendship publicly, Heidi, who stars in the upcoming reboot series The Hills: New Beginnings, still reflects on what happened between the two.

"Sometimes things happen that will change how you feel about people, and sometimes it's very permanent," she told Cosmopolitan in an interview published in its April 2019 issue, which will be out on March 12. "I thought with Lauren and me, we would've been friends again."

Heidi, who appears on the show with co-star and husband Spencer Pratt, poses on the cover of the magazine with fellow returning cast members Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port, as well as newcomer, The O.C. actress Mischa Barton, who signals that her participation in the reboot was fate.

"It's weird because I remember going out with Nicole Richie and people at the time, and we would come by set when they were filming The Hills," she told Cosmopolitan. "She would drag me to the producer van to see what you guys had been up to all day. All these years later...it sounds corny, but it felt like this was supposed to happen."