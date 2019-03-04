Macklemore Gets a Touching Message About New Music From a Late Friend Who Overdosed on Hollywood Medium

by Brett Malec | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 8:00 AM
Macklemore is getting a musical message from the other side.
On Thursday's new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the Grammy-winning rapper gets a reading he'll never forget.
"I am curious if there's anything coming from any one of my friends that has passed," the "Glorious" crooner asks Tyler Henry is this preview clip.
Tyler immediately connects to the spirit of a young man plagued by substance abuse.
"This person didn't necessarily take more than they were used to," Tyler says. "There's something weird because I feel like before [they passed] there had been this period where they hadn't abused drugs and their tolerance went down. And there's this feeling of well this old amount I would have been fine with but my body's tolerance went down in some capacity."
Tyler assure Macklemore the man didn't mean to kill himself but was triggered by someone else, leading to the relapse.
Macklemore confirms he knows exactly who Tyler is talking about: a childhood friend named Kevin who the music star reconnected with in recovery before his death. "He had very intense anxiety and it often lead him back to relapse," Macklemore revealed.
"As odd as this sounds, he's showing me music and he's showing me an arrow, which always references to the future. He's not done, he says. It could mean that what he wasn't able to achieve here, he feels like he'll see symbolically, that other people will do in his honor or in his legacy," Tyler tells the rapper.
Once again, Tyler is spot on with his reading.
"He wanted to be a rapper and I was like, 'If you can get a week sober, you can come to the studio and record,'" Macklemore said. "And he got a week and we went to the studio and he recorded four songs and he was just super pumped. It was like this celebratory moment."
"I got a phone call from his sister the next day," he continued. "He had, as you said, his tolerance was at a certain point, he got seven days sober so his tolerance went to another point. I think that he took the same amount of drugs that he normally would take and he overdosed."
"Just hearing that he wanted that music to come out, it was very much like him," Macklemore confessed. "Like I have a song named after him but I can see him being like, 'Man, you better put out my music.'"
See Macklemore reflect on Kevin's musical message in the clip above.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or https://www.samhsa.gov.
