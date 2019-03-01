Katherine Helmond Dead: Who's the Boss? and Soap Star Was 89

Katherine Helmond, who starred on the sitcoms Soap and Who's the Boss? in the '80s and '70s, has died at age 89.

The Emmy-nominated actress, known for her sultry voice, red hair and sense of humor, passed away at her Los Angeles home on February 23 from complications of Alzheimer's disease, APA Agency announced on Friday, according to Deadline. She is survived by her second husband of more than five decades years, David Christian. She had no children.

Helmond, a native of Galveston, Texas and an only child, began her onscreen acting career in the mid-'50s. After appearing on various TV shows for two decades, she landed her breakout role of Jessica Tate on the soap opera parody sitcom Soap, which aired between 1977 and 1981. She also reprised her role on episodes of its spinoff, Benson. In 1984, she began playing man-crazy mom and grandmother Mona Robinson on the sitcom Who's the Boss? opposite Tony Danza, Judith Light and a teen Alyssa Milano.