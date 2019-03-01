Ariana Grande and Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean Reunite 4 Years After Split

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Thank u, next? Not so fast!
Ariana Grande raised some eyebrows this week when she was photographed with none other than her famous ex, Big Sean. According to a source, the Grammy-winning songstress was snapped on Wednesday sitting in the front passenger's seat with her dog in her arms while the 30-year-old rapper was behind the driver's seat. The two left a Los Angeles recording studio together, where Sean met the performer after she had been working there for several hours.
It's unclear what exactly sparked the hangout, though it appears this former couple is still on good terms. As fans well know, the two called it quits back in April 2015 following nearly nine months of dating. "They both care deeply for each other and remain close friends. We kindly ask that the media respect their wish for privacy regarding this personal matter at this time," a joint statement read years ago.
At the time, a source told E! News busy schedules were to blame. "They made the decision to part ways because their conflicting touring schedules would keep them apart over the next year," the source said.
A second source reiterated that the two were amicable.
"Ariana and Big Sean have had a great relationship and they are still very close friends and will remain in each others lives," the insider explained. "It hasn't been easy though with both of their busy schedules lately and they know it's going to get even harder in the next few months. This was really difficult for them to publicly call it quits, but they thought it would be better this way, so people know there is no bad blood between them at all."
Earlier this year, Grande confirmed that was still the case when she cleverly mentioned him in a Mean Girls-themed portion of her music video for "thank u, next," on which she name-dropped the fellow performer.
"Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match," she famously sings in reference to him.
"I had sent [the song] to Sean and he loved it. He loved it," Grande revealed in an interview on the Zach Sang Show. "It was very funny. He was like, 'D--n, I'm the first one, huh?' And I was like, 'I mean, you know, I went kind of in order.' He was very supportive, he loved it."
She further included a subtle note about him in her version of a "burn book," writing "so cute so sweet" on a page dedicated to him followed by a cheeky final comment, "(Could still get it)."